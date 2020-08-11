Based on a 10-competency framework steeped in research, find out how effective your line managers are at communicating by encouraging them to take part in a FREE assessment.
Line managers are the most important linchpin in the communication wheel. And as communicators, we have an important role in helping them to build the skills they need and the confidence they want. In the hundreds of communication audits we have delivered, line managers remain a critical source of communication for employees. In today’s world, with an increased demand for guiding teams through the crisis to the other side, there is so much at risk now more than ever.
Remote working has increased the amount of communication necessary for achieving our new goals and objectives. With two-thirds of managers uncomfortable communicating, how do we increase their confidence in this critical area for success?
We are therefore delighted to announce an exclusive UK and European-wide partnership with Geri Rhoades, founder of 2-Minute Communicator, to support our internal communication community on this journey.
Do you know how your people managers are faring?
- You want to assess the communication competencies of your people managers.
- Would like a free report offering you recommendations for areas of immediate improvements.
- You want to understand the strengths and areas of improvement of a variety of specific competencies, that will allow your managers to take a focused approach in improving their communication capabilities.
