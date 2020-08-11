Dev Mistry is an Internal Communications Executive at Virgin Media, specialising in relationship management and engagement.

Midlands born and bred and now living in London, we took 5 minutes to get to know Dev before he shares his story in May.

Think about three things: reflect, renew and reset. What’s the one thing that you’re reflecting on?

Honesty and transparency. Making sure that we’re open and clear with our people, that they have a voice, and we need to listen to it and act on it.

What are you currently reviewing?

How we communicate with our people. It’s really important to change very frequently in a new world. We need to make sure that we’re getting the right messages to them in the right way so that they can digest it. But they can also feel confident in it as well.

What are you re setting? What you’re going to do differently tomorrow than you did before?

We’re being a bit more strategic about what we’re doing. I think it’s reducing the noise and focusing on our story and ‘one team’ approach and actually looking at our priorities and saying: ‘does this fit?’ We have already made some big changes in the business in terms of engagement which was really important.

Tell us one thing about you that we wouldn’t know otherwise and what you love doing in your spare time.

I love to dance and sing. I was into musical theatre as a kid, and I was a Bollywood dancer. Last year, I took up commercial dance for the first time, right at the start of the pandemic. And honestly, it was one of the best things I ever did. I started taking singing lessons this year as well. So, who knows? Britain’s Got Talent, 2025!

What are you most looking forward to? What are you hoping to get out of simplyIC?

Listening to other people’s experiences and their learnings and how we can improve communications for our people in so many different situations. I don’t think there’s been a time when companies have such similar goals in terms of communicating with their people. I think that it’s a really exciting time to look at what’s working and what’s not, and actually helping each other to get to an elevated place.

Has anything that you’ve experienced, whilst resetting, had an impact on trust? Do you feel like employees trust you more?

Our engagement survey results went up during lockdown, which was a massive thing. A lot of that was how employees valued the company and our products. I think while there is some way to go in in terms of trust, there always is, I think the way that we handled the Covid-19 pandemic and have been looking at the future world of work, our employees have a lot of trust in us to make those decisions because we’ve involved them in that process.

