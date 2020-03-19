The inside scoop on everything Microsoft Teams presented by simply communicate

Join simply’s 90 minute virtual training workshop on the 24th March where we will provide a deep dive tour of Teams and it’s most useful features. This workshop is designed for anyone who is thinking about deploying/or has recently deployed Teams. It will also be of value to end users who have recently started using Teams and would benefit from our tips and tricks.

The workshop will run from 11:00am-12:30pm GMT.

Book your space here.

Thank you!