8 Steps for Communicating Leadership Changes

Leadership transitions must be smooth to avoid unnecessary media attention. Communicating in a timely and suitable manner can allow stakeholders to focus on the way forward. Drawing on our experiences and collective input from our community, here are the critical steps you need to plan for:

1. Address the reason for transition: It pays to speak of the reason directly. Everyone wants to know the truth and it is best to avoid ambiguity. For example, ‘Leader XX has decided to pursue opportunities outside of the firm’. Or ‘Effective XX, we will have leader XX take on the CEO’s role as part of the organization’s ongoing rotation policy that provides leaders to take on larger responsibilities and harness potential’.

2. Clarify the plan and process: Before the transition takes place it is important to craft a communication plan. Identify the key spokesperson(s). Have a trusted leader announce the transition. Provide a detailed flow chart for cascading the news beginning with leaders. If possible, make the announcement face to face and allow opportunities to clarify questions employees may have. For example, they may want to know if there is a thought-through succession or replacement plan in the organisation, and if the process of choosing the successor is logical. It is helpful if senior managers distribute their own communication to their teams identifying the milestones of their now-former CEO as well as what the transition means for the organisation. The successor should discuss his/her new role and stakeholders’ expectations. It’s also important to specify a timeline to complete the transition.

3. Get ready for media interest…