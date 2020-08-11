The agenda for s imply SUMMIT and s imply EXP , taking place on 15 & 16 November respectively at St. Paul’s Barbican, London, is nearly finalised . Here are some of the themes, highlights and people to expect.

simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP are two of simply’s biggest events in the calendar, with simplyEXP a new event launched for the first time. Both days will be hosted by simplycommunicate Founder Marc Wright and global collaboration and internal communications consultant Kate Isichei.

simplySUMMIT

simplySUMMIT, taking place on day one, will cover topics such as Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG), wellbeing, diversity, equity and inclusion, and the role of technology in hybrid working, among other particularly pertinent and current issues in the workplace as we start to revisit certain ways of working.

Speakers include Kelli Carlson, SVP, Digital Workplace Experience at Wells Fargo, who flies in from the United States to discuss how she implemented an office first comms programme to over 200,000 colleagues, as well as Robin Nuttall from McKinsey and Den Carter from British Airways discussing how sustainability needs to be at the centre of your business. Den will go into the details of the Better World programme at British Airways.

The opening keynote presentation is by Ben Page, CEO of Ipsos Mori, who will discuss what working attitudes will look like in the future, as well as how Covid-19 has accelerated certain working trends that were already becoming deep-set values as the way we work evolves. You can also choose a round table of your choice on numerous topics, with experts focusing on key and current topics, as well as getting engaged in the hot topic around returning to the office and the friction that can arise as many employees don’t want to go more often than they feel they need to.

simplyEXP

On day two, there is a deep dive into the tech platforms that enable collaboration and communication in your business. Areas of topic include the power of a content engine, presented by Nicole Alvino from platinum sponsors Firstup. Other items on the agenda include a talk from Cathrin Lemoine from Dr Martens, who created a personalised digital workspace, and Gemma Saint and Kirsty Walden who talk about the Virgin Media/O2 merger and how they managed this in the middle of the Covid-19 crisis.

As well as a case study around digital platform Beezy driving productivity at Aldermore Bank, there are also roundtable discussions on numerous topics. The opening keynote for simplyEXP is from Louise Troen, VP International Marketing at meditation and mindfulness app Headspace and formerly at dating app Bumble. She will talk about what she has learnt working in these rapid growth companies.

Join the simply events

“I am really looking forward to meeting our audience in-person. These are exciting and stressful times for anyone working in IC and both simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP will help IC leaders understand how certain tools can be rolled out effectively while work patterns remain disrupted and we move to different models of working,” said Marc Wright.

“As well as the networking opportunities available, the two days offer critical insights into key topics that can help with your operations at your business. We hope to see you there.”

Both simplySUMMIT and simplyEXP are full day events, and there is a special dinner on the Monday night (15 November) for corporate members of the simplycommunity.

You can view a fuller preview of the agenda here. The entire agenda will be available on 15 October.

Already know you’re coming? Book for both days here. You can also book for simplySUMMIT here or simplyEXP here.