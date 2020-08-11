simplycommunicate talk s to Appspace CEO and Chief Marketing Officer after their acquisition of Beezy.

Hybrid working is here to stay. No matter which report you take your findings from, the majority of workers, where it’s feasible, mostly want a hybrid working solution. And if businesses aren’t happy with that, they better prepare for the great resignation. Figures typically range from 30-40 percent of employees stating they would look for another job if they were told to return full-time to the office.

While some businesses may be looking at hybrid working options willingly and with optimism, others may do so dragging their heels somewhat. Either way, momentum is moving to permanent hybrid solutions where practical and possible.

Because of this it has never been so important to properly connect the in-office and remote working spaces for a seamless communications process. So when Appspace, a company based in the USA and known more historically for digital signage acquired intranet provider Beezy, based in the UK, synonymous with creating integrated digital workplace experiences, the move made sense.

And while Appspace started out as a digital signage company in the early 00s, it has already moved heavily into the overall workplace space with a fully-functional app and offering more solutions such as a hotdesking service which has proved critical throughout the pandemic and continues to be so. In fact, as CEO Brandon Miles explains, the pandemic and rush to other ways of working actually helped highlight this: “We have had an app for a long time… it’s just that nobody was paying attention. We’ve been trying to tell the story for quite some time that we are far more than just signage, but it wasn’t until Covid-19 happened that they actually listened.”

The company also works with many of the Fortune 500, though unless you’re in IT you may now know it, working with providers such as Cisco, among others. Now Appspace feel it’s time to get into the limelight, and they believe this acquisition will help.

Bridging the gap

Appspace went out looking for a product around intranets, and after looking at a number of vendors, decided Beezy aligned with their mission.

“Our strategy is to have everything on a single platform to make it as user-friendly as possible for the end-user. That’s the very principle of Beezy too, and our missions align here. This is why it was such a good opportunity for us. Our approach to channels, and even how we build things, are strikingly similar” states Brandon.

Scott Chao, Chief Marketing Officer, added: “We’ve been talking to a number of our customers, and they have validated what we are trying to solve through our product vision: how do you bridge the physical and digital workplace through a single platform? We can now do that with the combination of Appspace and Beezy.

“The circle will become complete. Appspace started out more in the physical workplace, and over the last few years gravitated more towards the hybrid workplace and then digital, whereas Beezy’s focus and expertise is clearly the digital workplace. That’s what we’re bridging – that physical and digital workplace.”

Appspace and Beezy now have a 350-person combined team, while the next 12 months will see them both use their combined capabilities to improve both the Beezy and Appspace products. Whether it ultimately becomes one product to market we shall have to wait and see.

Our assessment

Our assessment at simplycommunicate is this acquisition has real potential to properly integrate the in-office, remote office, and in-home work spaces. Their combined expertise will initially benefit both products and we will have to wait and see what happens after that. From the interview, it was very clear that the missions and values of the two businesses align really well and the acquisition is only healthy for the digital employee experience in the future.

This is just a taste of the interview with Appspace's Brandon Miles and Scott Chao.

Find out more about Appspace here and more about the acquisition here.