Beezy, the intelligent intranet platform designed to enhance the digital workplace experience for employees, which integrates with the Microsoft platform, has been acquired by communications and space management platform AppSpace.

Founded in 2002 and with headquarters in Texas, Appspace is a software platform that delivers content to workplace devices. Appspace has numerous products that make the digital employee experience a connected one, offering solutions to reach frontline workers and has typically worked in sectors including healthcare, financial services, the government and public sector, healthcare and insurance.

Brandon Miles, CEO and Co-Founder of Appspace, said: “The addition of Beezy to the Appspace platform enables us to deliver an industry-first platform for a superior employee experience across all touchpoints.

“The Beezy team has developed an intranet solution with unrivalled functionality, security, and scalability and their recent leadership acknowledgement by IDC in the 2021 MarketScape report is further validation of our decision to bring this award-winning product into our portfolio. I look forward to collaborating and innovating with Beezy as we help redefine the future of work.”

Beezy’s product focuses on four key pillars: Collaboration, Communication, Knowledge, and Processes. Employees get a more seamless experience by offering numerous tools that make collaboration easier, such as the ShareBox, which allows immediate communication between colleagues, rather than navigating SharePoint, and personalised newsfeeds for a better connected work community. Communication can be more engaging with Beezy’s blogging and Stories capabilities and it can gather information across the business with its wiki features, as well as tools to engage shop floor workers. You can also automate processes with intelligent workflows, which you can tailor, to make the process a smooth one. With Appspace acquiring Beezy, this means the groundwork is set to deliver a unified workplace experience platform.

Jordi Plana, CEO and Co-Founder of Beezy, said: “Appspace’s acquisition of Beezy is truly exciting, as our unified offering addresses critical gaps in workplace technologies and signals the end of disjointed product experiences in how companies communicate with employees and how employees connect and share information.

“We share Appspace’s vision of a truly connected workplace that employees can rely on to get work done, all while providing a completely personalised experience, no matter their location or device. We’re looking forward to working with the Appspace team and unlocking the value of our integrated solution as we forge a new path of digital transformation together.”