Beezy Inc., a digital workplace built for great employee experience in Office 365, has announced the appointment of Mike Hicks as chief marketing officer. The addition of Hicks to Beezy’s executive leadership team is driven by the company’s exponential growth and increasing need for large organizations to deliver a ready-built Digital Workplace for Office 365.

With a complete and comprehensive feature set, quick and easy setup verified data security and compliance, and a mobile app, Beezy makes it easy for employees to stay connected and carry out their tasks in a way that is engaging and collaborative.

“2020 has been a pivotal year for Beezy as organizations globally look to improve how they engage and connect employees for improved productivity and workplace culture,” said Jordi Plana, founder and CEO of Beezy. “We are focused on leading and innovating in the digital workplace market and driving continued success and competitive advantage for our customers. With the addition of Mike to our team, combined with our strong product roadmap, Beezy will continue to strengthen our leadership position in the market and accelerate our growth.”

Prior to Beezy, Hicks was the CMO of Igloo Software, where he led marketing and corporate strategy and served as a thought leader for organizations looking to leverage intranet technology to improve communication, collaboration, knowledge sharing and employee engagement. As a seasoned software veteran with more than 20 years of experience, Hicks brings deep industry knowledge with a proven track record of scaling marketing and revenue operations.

“The tight integration of Beezy with Office 365 and Microsoft Teams enables a whole new level of enterprise collaboration and knowledge sharing that no other product in the market can deliver,” said Hicks. “Joining an organization with such a robust and scalable product at a time where we are seeing a shift in how companies are looking to improve how they leverage their Microsoft infrastructure is exciting and I’m looking forward to working with the team at Beezy to help take the company to new heights.”