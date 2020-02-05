Beezy has been named Intranet Choice 2020 for best Digital Workplace for the third year in a row by ClearBox consulting.

Beezy is an all-in-one Intelligent Workplace solution for Office 365. The platform helps large, global enterprises like Monster, Bank of England and ZF to bring together Collaboration, Communication, Knowledge, and Processes.

According to ClearBox “Beezy takes a unique approach, integrating employee services from third-party systems with considerable flair. Beezy also has a solid mobile offering, making it an excellent option for those with remote or field workers”.

ClearBox is an independent digital workplace consultancy specialized in intranets and SharePoint. Every year they evaluate over 50 intranet products for SharePoint for their SharePoint intranets in-a-box report. Out of this report, they select the products that stand out based on the scenario scores, pricing, vendor track record, and customer feedback.

“We are obviously very excited to once again be recognised by ClearBox as the best intranet choice for Digital Workplace. By being awarded in this category for the third year in a row, we get the recognition that our team is doing a great job understanding the needs of global enterprises. Our solution helps them to remove collaboration silos and deliver an integrated digital workplace experience,” said Beezy CEO Jordi Plana.

A global digital workplace reflects a shift in emphasis from news and publishing towards a toolset that integrates across Office 365 and beyond. By extending the Microsoft productivity stack and integrating with third-party apps, Beezy unifies the digital workplace and empowers users to communicate, share and collaborate better, whether on-premises, in the cloud or in hybrid environments.