According to Beezy, is the most comprehensive and advanced digital workplace solution for businesses looking to provide a more intuitive user experience – one that's fully personalised, scalable, and meets all corporate branding needs.

Maximo Castagno, chief product officer of Beezy Inc. said: “Our mission is to enable a collaborative work environment that’s easy for employees to create, find, and engage, no matter where they are. With our stunning design and market-leading user experience features, we truly bridge the gap between intranets and team collaboration, resulting in improved employee experiences and less time implementing and training on multiple platforms.”

Jonathan Phillips, Head of Consulting at simplycommunicate said “Beezy have always placed high value in beautiful user interfaces and user experiences – front and back end – and Beezy 4.0 continues this rich legacy. I agree fully that Teams is not an intranet replacement – these are complementary technologies for different purposes but in bringing the Teams App to the marketplace, Beezy are recognising like many others, that employees are spending increasing time in Teams and it’s sensible to integrate”

Beezy 4.0 updates include:

Global and local: M ultinational organi s ations can overcome the frustration of a disconnected global intranet deployment and create a seamless digital workplace experience that is tailored to the needs of local offices. With Beezy 4.0, one centrali s ed digital workplace can be deployed at a large scale to unify local intranets across the globe.

H ero display: This new feature brings the organi s ation’s most relevant content front and center in a clean and visually compelling way, enabling organizations to maximize the homepage real estate to display rich and engaging content without cluttering the UX.

Custom widgets: In addition to Beezy’s expansive out-of-the-box widgets, companies can create custom widgets that align to their unique business needs, enabling new opportunities for efficiencies and improved workflows across all departments.

Video stories: Video has become central to a comprehensive employee communication strategy and video stories in Beezy 4.0 provides more flexibility for organi s ations to deliver compelling and integrated video content in a way that’s intuitive and accessible to all levels of technical skill.

Microsoft Teams integration: While Microsoft Teams adoption has skyrocketed for team collaboration, it will never replace an intranet and the need for an inspiring digital destination for employees. Beezy 4.0 includes a Teams App to bridge the gap, offering a better-than-ever integrated experience across both technologies.

