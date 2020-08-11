On the 18th March, the head of internal communications at Tata Steel joined us for a lunchtime webinar.
Tim Rutter is an unusual type of communicator; he is one who puts issues first and channels second. He knows his audience of burly steelmakers like his mates down the pub. Probably because they are his mates down the pub. In this webinar he takes us through the special world that is steel-making, with audiences who have to be drawn into stories, who will be reading his newspaper instead of The Mirror or the Sun. An audience who are supremely proud of their work and their products but who have faced the precipice of disaster and are now owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata. In this recording Tim takes us behind the firewall (at times a literal wall of fire) to see how he makes IC work during lockdown when the demand for steel became highly erratic. His approach to user generated video, Yammer and storytelling will put a smile upon your face.
THE AUTHOR
Laura Riaz
Laura Riaz is simply’s content creator. With a strong background in copywriting and social media management, she thoroughly enjoys writing about the wonders of internal comms.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>