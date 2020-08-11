On the 18th March, the head of internal communications at Tata Steel joined us for a lunchtime webinar.

Tim Rutter is an unusual type of communicator; he is one who puts issues first and channels second. He knows his audience of burly steelmakers like his mates down the pub. Probably because they are his mates down the pub. In this webinar he takes us through the special world that is steel-making, with audiences who have to be drawn into stories, who will be reading his newspaper instead of The Mirror or the Sun. An audience who are supremely proud of their work and their products but who have faced the precipice of disaster and are now owned by the Indian conglomerate Tata. In this recording Tim takes us behind the firewall (at times a literal wall of fire) to see how he makes IC work during lockdown when the demand for steel became highly erratic. His approach to user generated video, Yammer and storytelling will put a smile upon your face.