Benchmarking experts SWOOP in on Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams is arguably one of the fastest-growing business products of all time. With more than 20 million daily active users, this juggernaut of an app is being plugged as the hub for all business collaboration activities.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
Since Jan 31st, Microsoft has seen a 500 percent increase in Microsoft Teams meetings, calling, and conferences and a 200 percent increase in Microsoft Teams usage on mobile devices.
But, other than the fact that it comes free as part of the M365 suite, there’s currently little market intelligence to date around exactly how organisations are using it, and what best practice looks like.
World’s first benchmarking report on Teams
Earlier this year, simply partner SWOOP Analytics launched the world’s first Microsoft Teams benchmarking report. They already do this for Yammer and it’s hugely useful. The report gives a real-life look into how organisations are actually using Teams, based on the data from more than a million interactions of 47,000+ people in 5,300+ Microsoft Teams teams across 15 organisations worldwide. As well as sharing examples of best practices from customer case studies, the research also highlights some of the pitfalls with advice on how to avoid them. Dr Laurence Lock Lee of SWOOP Analytics told us, “While our Teams benchmarking partners are currently small in number, we felt that given the huge level of uptake of Teams, it is important to set some early measurement guidelines for those embarking on a Teams adoption journey.”
Current situation
Unsurprisingly, the research finds that most of the Teams sites are still at the experimental stage as organisations get to grips with the sheer breadth of the product. It also is clear that many users are just transferring their old habits to the new app, as Dr Laurence Lock Lee explains. “The best way to describe what we are seeing is that Teams is like a digital “Ellis Island” where immigrants are being attracted from Skype for Business, Outlook, Yammer and SharePoint to the promised land of opportunity which is Teams. While gathering on the island, new immigrants are still sustaining the habits from their “old countries” – Skype immigrants calling and chatting; Outlook immigrants chatting and meeting; Yammer immigrants discussing and sharing, and SharePoint immigrants ensuring their hard-won treasured repositories are not dismantled.”
The full version of this article and findings are available to simplycommunity members. Join here today.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>
Get access
Want to read this content? Find out about becoming a member of our comminity for IC professionals, leaders and I.T specialists
If you are seeking information to support you with communication strategies within your organisation then take it further than our online resources. Find out how our team of experts can join with your to discover solutions, develop ideas and deliver change.