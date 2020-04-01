Since Jan 31st, Microsoft has seen a 500 percent increase in Microsoft Teams meetings, calling, and conferences and a 200 percent increase in Microsoft Teams usage on mobile devices. 

But, other than the fact that it comes free as part of the M365 suite, there’s currently little market intelligence to date around exactly how organisations are using it, and what best practice looks like.

World’s first benchmarking report on Teams

Earlier this year, simply partner SWOOP Analytics launched the world’s first Microsoft Teams benchmarking report. They already do this for Yammer and it’s hugely useful. The report gives a real-life look into how organisations are actually using Teams, based on the data from more than a million interactions of 47,000+ people in 5,300+ Microsoft Teams teams across 15 organisations worldwide. As well as sharing examples of best practices from customer case studies, the research also highlights some of the pitfalls with advice on how to avoid them. Dr Laurence Lock Lee of SWOOP Analytics told us, “While our Teams benchmarking partners are currently small in number, we felt that given the huge level of uptake of Teams, it is important to set some early measurement guidelines for those embarking on a Teams adoption journey.”

Current situation

Unsurprisingly, the research finds that most of the Teams sites are still at the experimental stage as organisations get to grips with the sheer breadth of the product. It also is clear that many users are just transferring their old habits to the new app, as Dr Laurence Lock Lee explains. “The best way to describe what we are seeing is that Teams is like a digital “Ellis Island” where immigrants are being attracted from Skype for Business, Outlook, Yammer and SharePoint to the promised land of opportunity which is Teams. While gathering on the island, new immigrants are still sustaining the habits from their “old countries” – Skype immigrants calling and chatting; Outlook immigrants chatting and meeting; Yammer immigrants discussing and sharing, and SharePoint immigrants ensuring their hard-won treasured repositories are not dismantled.”

