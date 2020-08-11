Comedian, international TV Guru, and executive coach
We are delighted to be welcoming the brilliant Cally Beaton as our closing keynote speaker on the 19th November 2020.
Comedian, broadcaster, writer, trainer, international TV Guru, and an executive coach.
And she is also our closing keynote at the simplysummit on November 19th.
She started her career at an independent television production company that was bought by ITV where she was youngest and the only woman member at the national tv broadcaster (and for a while sat alongside David Cameron). but it was at Viacom, that Cally oversaw a £500million budget for channels including Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount and including programmes from South Park to Friends, Russell Howard’s Good News to SpongeBob SquarePants.
It was working on Comedy Central that saw Cally develop her other life as a standup comedian. Despite joining the circuit after already establishing an impressive corporate career, the move has seen her perform at clubs around the country, front her own show at the Edinburgh Fringe, and appear as a guest on QI and on Radio 4’s The Museum of Curiosity.
We are delighted to have Cally close off the simplysummit on November 19th. We could all use a bit of levity as lockdown bites and Cally combines comedy with business insight. In her session Cally considers the changing nature of the workplace and leadership culture. She looks at how to engender change (both personal and organisational), inspire teams and develop a positive, agile and inclusive environment.
Her personality, love of performance and business knowledge has also seen her coach and train senior figures from a range of industries. Cally is also working extensively on how to communicate in the virtual domain.
If you’ve not yet booked your ticket, there are just 2 weeks to go until we go live on the 19th November 2020. Visit our site to find out more and secure your free place. oh didn’t we mention that? We have released some free tickets in response to all our readers who might be having a hard time during the pandemic. If you are out of work, or just need cheering up, pick up your free ticket to the event with a unlock for lockdown ticket
