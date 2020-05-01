International speaker and expert on body language and leadership in the workplace, Carol Kinsey Goman, is due to release a new book, STAND OUT: How to Build Your Leadership Presence, this September.

Carol has offered simplyreaders the opportunity to take advantage of a 20% discount.

And that’s not all!

Not only will can our readers claim a fifth off, but you will also get free shipping to the UK and US.

Carol Kinsey Gorman, an international speaker and expert on body language and leadership. She has previously published 13 highly-acclaimed business books including The Silent Language of Leaders, The Nonverbal Advantage Secrets and Science of Body Language at Work and The Truth About Lies in the Workplace.

Clients she has supported include PepsiCo and Bayer pharmaceutical, Amazon and LinkedIn. She blogs about leadership in Forbes magazine and coaches executives and professionals to lead with confidence, exploring their body language and tapping into their personality traits.

This book comes at a time where leadership is under the spotlight, due to changes in the workplace caused by the pandemic, So, if you are looking to enhance your skills or take on a new leadership role, this is the perfect offer for you!

To claim the 20% discount, along with free shipping to the UK and US, go to www.koganpage.com and enter the code: KOGANPAGE20. (Please note: This code will not work on Amazon)