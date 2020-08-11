The Chartered Institute of Public Relations (CIPR) has released its report on BAME practitioners in the PR industry revealing startling personal experiences of racism, unequal opportunities, and lack of support from across the industry.

The report, ‘Race in PR: BAME lived experiences in the UK PR industry’ followed 17 BAME practitioners and uncovers evidence of racism, microaggressions and unconscious biases faced by having to work within an inflexible culture that denies them opportunities and fair progression.

Those who took part in the research reported they felt that they have had to work harder for fewer opportunities in their field, being judged differently to their white colleagues, racism, and lack of support when they have spoken up.

The CIPR has also published a Q&A alongside the report which details the CIPR’s work in diversity & inclusion; highlighting how it intends to progress its diversity and inclusion work. The report is published in time for the relaunch of the Institution’s Diversity & Inclusion network, which is a committee dedicated to raising awareness of these issues in PR. If you are interested in joining the committee, please contact CIPR’s PR and Policy Manager,Jon Gerlis, with a brief note about why you would like to sign up.

Elizabeth Bananuka, Founder BME PR Pros and the creator of The Blueprint, said: “The CIPR research is heart-breaking but unsurprising. We are a sector full of people that want to talk about diversity but don’t ever want to discuss or engage with racism or racial inequality. That don’t ever want to ask why in 2020 an industry with so many agencies and organisations based in cities as ethnically diverse as London, Leeds, Manchester, and Birmingham, can be 92% white and why the number of ethnic minorities has declined over the years. For those that want to do something about diversity, I created The Blueprint”

CIPR president and simply advisory board member Jenni Field commented further: “This report has been a long time coming. You could say it is years overdue. I’m pleased we’re able to share these stories and I’m pleased with the work that has gone into making our response a robust one. But I’m not proud of this report. None of us reading this should be. Although we never intended to publish this at a time when the very issue we are focusing on is now a global discussion, it’s important that our profession acknowledges our own responsibilities and moves towards a position of fairness and inclusiveness where we can feel confident to call out racism before others need to call out for help. I hope this report plays its part in that important conversation. More than that, I hope that conversation moves us beyond words and into action”.

To read the full report, download it here.

For more information on CIPR, visit www.cipr.org.uk.