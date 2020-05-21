Advita Patel, chair of the CIPR Inside Committee and founder of CommsRebel, has this week launched a new workbook, Reset, Recover and Revive.

The workbook is designed to support internal communicators as they ramp up efforts to support their businesses with the next phase of communications challenges – the return to the workplace.

Drawing on the experience she has gained from the past few months, the practical workbook provides tips, advice and activities to support individuals and teams. It covers topics such as:

Courageous conversations

The power of storytelling

How to develop and effective strategy

Why line manager communications is important

Available to download for £12.00 + VAT, simply readers can benefit from a 10% discount by using the code simplyIC. By purchasing a copy, you will also receive a link to download a 90-day planner. Buy your workbook here.