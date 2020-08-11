ClearBox releases version 5.3 SharePoint intranet-in-a-box report

Our friends at ClearBox Consulting have published their latest version of their SharePoint intranets in-a-box report. In the 5.3 version of the report, the team independently assess intranet solutions for SharePoint and Office 365. The report covers 54 products, each with their own unique approach to deploying an intranet on SharePoint.

The report is designed to help buyers identify potential solutions for their SharePoint intranet (on-premise and online) and outline how they can be transformed into a fully-featured intranet and collaboration environment.

Each product is passed through eight scenarios, evaluated, and scored, meaning you can see which perform well in which areas. There are over 600 screenshots in the report, giving you a peek at each product. We provide helpful summary tables, so you can save time by quickly comparing strengths and scores, and include details of the non-functional features that your IT team will want to know.

Get in touch with the team today to purchase your copy.