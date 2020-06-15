Author and consultant on Neuroscience Hilary Scarlett leads this intriguing workshop.

Book your tickets here!

Although neuroscience is still in its infancy, it is already providing significant insights into people, teams and organisations. It brings to light what enables us to be focused, to learn and to perform at our best, especially during times of uncertainty. Part of its appeal is that it resonates with people’s experience – we all have good days and bad days at work, and neuroscience helps to explain what makes the difference. For most of us, our brains are our key ‘work tool’ and if we can understand them a little better, we can work with this knowledge and enable ourselves to have more good hours at work.

In this session we will explore:

What is neuroscience and why is it relevant to communications professionals?

Some key ‘facts’ about the brain we all need to know and that can provide insights as to how we communicate with others

About Hilary Scarlett

Hilary’s work has spanned Europe, North America and Asia and concentrates on the development of people-focused change programmes and employee engagement. Hilary works with leadership teams in the private and public sectors to help them introduce change efficiently and effectively. She designs and delivers leadership and applied neuroscience masterclasses, seminars, webinars and workshops for leaders and managers.

Hilary holds an MA from Cambridge University, has a post-graduate Certificate in the Psychology of Organisation Development and Change and is an accredited executive coach with the Institute of Leadership and Management. Hilary works with neuroscientists at University College London and in the USA, bringing their work out of the lab and into the workplace in a very practical and accessible way.

Hilary regularly writes and speaks on managing change and how to help people perform at their best. Her book Neuroscience for Organizational Change – an evidence-based, practical guide to managing change was published in 2016 and was widely praised. A second edition was published in 2019.

FOR SIMPLYCOMMUNITY MEMBERS: Please email stew.donovan@simply-communicate.com to receive your access code for your free ticket.