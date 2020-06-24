ICPlan and Liam Fitzpatrick launch study into communications planning strategies: take part!

Co-founder of ICPlan, Dan Penton, has teamed up with IC consultant Liam FitzPatrick, to investigate the planning strategies of communication professionals. Communicators can give their feedback from anywhere in the world anonymously via their survey.

The 10-minute survey is open to all communications professionals. It is aiming to ‘better understand the issues that affect how we develop and implement our strategies’ and what influences are at play.

In a recent blog, Penton touched on Covid-19, as an example of when this would be a time where communication plans are being put hastily together and not being as effective as they should be.

He said: “Given the extraordinary circumstances faced by businesses through this pandemic, many communicators have had to mothball pre-COVID 19 comms plans and create a new communication strategy and associated plans in record time in the wake of Coronavirus. This is all before we even look at the difficulties in integrating internal and external communications, which all too often creates a situation within comms teams where messaging is not aligned. To overcome the challenges we face in this area, we first need to know what the common barriers are”

The data from the survey will be analysed over the coming months and published in September.

To complete the survey, click here. For every 1000 responses, ICPlan will donate $1 to Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF)/Doctors without Borders Coronavirus Crisis Appeal. Respondents can receive a copy of the report by leaving their email address at the end of the survey.