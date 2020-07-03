A collective sigh of relief will be heard by Microsoft Teams users as the organisation confirmed this week that it has begun the development of virtual breakout rooms. It is anticipated that these will be launched in autumn 2020.

Full details as to how this will work are yet to be confirmed, but it has been proposed that this feature should be available for general video calls and MS live events. Initial reports suggest this feature may be available to educational institutions first, but we suspect enterprise options will follow not long after.

Microsoft made the announcement in response to feedback the firm has received from its Microsoft Teams UserVoice community.

Hear about why this matters to communication professionals from simply’s head of consulting, Jonathan Phillips.