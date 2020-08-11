Brunswick, experts on building business trust, have released research highlighting the importance of connected leadership for corporate clients.

It’s no surprise that social norms and job security have been rocked by the experience, not forgetting the economy and career prospects of many. However, there are positives as this research highlights. The overarching message, which we were delighted to read, is that employees want to work for a CEO who actively uses social and digital communications. Further evidence of the blurred lines between internal and external communications — undoubtedly accelerated as a result of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Craig Mullaney, Partner, Brunswick Group said: “There has been a paradigm shift in the expectations of modern leadership. With teams and stakeholders globally dispersed, business leaders must adapt to be more accessible, transparent, and connected.”

A great example of this is Craig’s case study on bp CEO, Bernard Looney.

Delivering connected leadership with the rise in remote working isn’t an easy task, but it appears that organisations around the globe have managed to communicate effectively with their teams, thanks to technology and forward planning.

Here are the 5 key learnings and facts from the report.

1. Screens are king. Employees are relying on technology to connect with their teams. Going forward, leaders must implement and adapt to digital tools to encourage deep connection, even if it is through a screen.

2. Work locations have changed. 68% of employees of large organisations are working in a different location than before the pandemic. Digital communications are allowing teams to keep working together and this will continue post-Covid.

3. Digitally connected leaders attract talent. According to the research, 60% of employees surveyed look for the CEO on social media when considering joining a company.

4. A social media presence builds trust. Readers automatically trust a leader who is well-connected as opposed to a CEO who doesn’t use social media at all.

5. Disconnected leadership makes crises worse. Employees expect transparency from their leaders, along with a speedy response during a crisis.

Lisa Pantelli head of content and community at simplycommunicate said: “connectivity is a critical component to developing strong workplace cultures. Technology is a fantastic enabler of this, undoubtedly, but the key as we’ve seen through the many internal communication and digital workplace practitioners we’ve been speaking and working with this past year also highlighted the need for trust and authenticity. This is an insightful report which not only reiterates a lot of what we know, but provides the data we need to support our leaders understand the transition to a new era of employee communications and engagement.”

The Connected Leadership Survey was conducted by Brunswick Insight. 6,500 employees surveyed were individuals across major global markets who are full-time or part-time employees at a for-profit company with over 1,000 employees. If you’d like to read the Connected Leadership report in full, you can get it here.

