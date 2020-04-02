simply sponsors and friends Content and Code, an It Lab company and gold Microsoft partner, are helping to deliver key IT support to the NHS in a quest to have 10,000 ventilators available to those affected by the Coronavirus.

Content and Code are among several companies involved in the initiative to heed the call put out by the UK government and health service to provide the much needed equipment. The organisation will deliver IT and infrastructure support so all those involved can communicate effectively and even get some training on Microsoft teams.

David Bowman, Product Director for Content and Code spoke to simply on their involvement.

‘We’re obviously really proud to be involved in this and jumped at the chance to help in any way that we could.A lot of people will see us as an intranet vendor or SharePoint consultancy so it’s great to be able to demonstrate the depth and breadth of the services that we can provide. Full credit to the team involved whose specialist knowledge means we’re able to react really quickly’.

IT Lab CEO Peter Sweetbaum told CRN UK; ‘We set up a dedicated desk within four hours of the request, fully enabled and with access to [the companies’] Teams environment, to be able to provide that support immediately to the HCMV. We’ll continue to do this pro bono for as long as needed and we are very proud to be able to do our part in this’.

It Lab have created a support hub to help organisations continue to operate successfully in this testing period. If you are interested in learning more, please check out the website here.