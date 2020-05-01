Why data matters to internal communication strategy development

While it may work, other times the guilt and realisation on what has been missed can hit us like a tonne of bricks.

As someone who loves words and people, getting comfortable with data has been a journey for me. I’m not naturally strong with math but enjoy patterns and analysing the story that sits behind the data.

In research I undertook in 2018 as part of my PR Academy in Internal Communications found 44% of those I spoke with, did NOT have an internal communication strategy. 75% undertook no research to help inform the strategy.

However, a strategy without data to support it, is like planning a journey without knowing where you’re starting from.

A dry subject, admittedly, but an important one, nonetheless. Why does data matter to internal comms?