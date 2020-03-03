Develop and maintain a positive employee experience during times of change – 18th June 2020

Want to design a positive employee experience that even works during times of change?

Then join us for our workshop to find out how to design a brilliant experience for your people that will help to engage them during times of change.

Employee experience is now a top priority for organisations (2019 HR Executive Priorities, Gartner). However whilst 84% of business leaders say that employee experience is important just 9% say that they are ready to address this challenge (Deloittes Human Capital Trends 2019). But where do you begin?

Signing up for our EX Workshop is a great place to start.

The workshop will help you to:

· Use insights from positive psychology to understand what your people need and want to be truly energised and happy at work

· Learn a human-centred approach to design an EX that is right for your people, organisation and brand

· Discover how to apply practical experience design tools that really work – impacting you people’s experience, as well as critical business outcomes

· Find out how to constantly learn and iterate to deliver ever more compelling experiences

· Understand why focusing on developing a brilliant EX will help you engage during times of change

It’s a hands-on, practical, immersive day, run by Emma Bridger, the UK’s leading trainer, adviser and author on employee experience and engagement (People Lab), alongside EX, employer brand, and involvement specialist Belinda Gannaway (FathomXP).

The day is designed to enable you to work through your challenges and questions, and is designed for Internal Comms, Engagement, Experience and L&D professionals and business leaders.

Book here: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/develop-and-maintain-a-positive-employee-experience-during-times-of-change-tickets-97750922641

This workshop is free for simplynetwork members or £495 for non-members.

What people say about our EX workshops:

· 100% of delegates said they now have a better understanding of how to redesign their organisation’s EX

· 100% of delegates said they now feel confident to talk to peers and stakeholders about what we need to do to redesign our EX

· 92% of delegates said they are confident that they can apply the learning from the workshop

And our workshops have an NPS of +75 which we’re pretty pleased about.

“The workshop was really helpful for us as a team to spend time thinking about the experience we want our people to have, to ensure we can attract and retain great people. The content really resonated with us and was highly insightful”

Mark Peters Group Development Manager, Fuller, Smith & Turner P.L.C

“A thoroughly enjoyable day and well worth it. Not only thought provoking but it provided practical tools and examples to take away.”

Rupert Fitzmaurice CEO, The Event Academy

About Emma Bridger

Emma Bridger is one of the UK’s leading employee engagement and experience experts with over 20 years experience.

Emma has designed and developed the CIPDs range of public employee engagement courses, as well as contributing to, and being published within the UK Government Review – Engage for Success. Emma now advises the Government taskforce on engagement as part of the “Guru Group”. Emma is also a regular conference speaker and case studies detailing her work have been published in industry journals.

Her first book, published by Kogan Page, which focuses on developing employee engagement received 5-star reviews on Amazon. The second edition, which has recently been published, is already receiving great reviews. She is now writing her second title – Employee Experience by Design which will be published by Kogan Page in 2020.

About Belinda Gannaway

Belinda Gannaway is an employee involvement strategist, facilitator and coach, working with teams and organisations small and large using a range of involvement and learning techniques to supercharge capability building and transformation programmes.

As well as working independently, Belinda is the strategy director of creative employee communications agency Fathom XP, where she is currently developing a new human-centred design approach to help organisations understand and improve the experience they create for their employees. The book I’m co-authoring on EX is coming out in 2020.