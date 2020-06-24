Budgeting for a New Digital Workplace
Building and launching a successful collaborative intranet cannot be done on the cheap. This is a major business tool where your colleagues will work for many years to come.
THE AUTHOR
Lisa Pantelli, Head of Content & Community, and simplycommunicate Senior Consultant
I’m a commercially driven employee engagement and internal communication specialist. I care about helping businesses create great places to work in a way which benefits both organisation and their people.
The investment in intranets has changed dramatically since the introduction of cloud computing. No longer do companies pay for developers to create a bespoke intranet that sits on your own servers, set in development concrete. A modern intranet is a living thing, based in the cloud and accessible by a range of devices wherever your people happen to be working.
This means a SaaS licence (Software as a Service). You pay a vendor an agreed annual fee depending on the number of people who will use the platform. In some cases like Workplace by Facebook, you only pay when staff use the platform, which of course you hope is daily.
So budgeting for a new collaborative platform usually has a heavy up-front figure in terms of analysis, strategy, design, content migration and so on followed by an annual cost for licences and future integrations with other enterprise software.
The advantage of SaaS is that you do not have to worry about keeping the platform up to date with new features and functions – the platform providers are constantly updating their systems to work with common changes in browsers and hardware. Also, new features developed for consumer tech can be rolled in as they come available (such as machine translations, some common bots and rich media). You can benefit from the R&D that vendors have co-invested with other clients.
So how much should you budget?…
