Market research firm, Research and Markets, has predicted that the global digital workplace market will be grow to be worth $45 billion, thanks to three key trends.
In a report published this week, the firm revealed three key things that are expected to accelerate digital workplace market growth. These trends are the need for space, information overload, and demographics of the workforce.
Since the pandemic, where remote working has become the new normal, digital workplace technology implementation has been accelerated.
With remote working set to rise, digital workplaces are a key solution to link employees to their companies and they are available on almost any device and can be accessed anytime, anywhere.
Also stimulating market growth are tools such as cloud services and video conferencing, helping businesses keep up-to-date with evolving tech and services.
While this is great for businesses to continue to reach and engage with their employees, there is a worry that the rising costs of digital workplaces could start to hinder growth. This report profiles a number of stakeholders in the market, such as IBM and Accenture for analysis.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u27yu8
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
