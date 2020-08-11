As the communications industry finally makes strides in putting action into diversity within the workplace, a new kite mark is launched to help address the challenge of under-representation of BAME communications practitioners in the sector.

Elizabeth Bananuka, founder of BME PR Pros, a campaign group with the aim to promote BAME diversity in PR and Communications, has launched The Blueprint framework. The Blueprint sets out a practical pathway to tackling the issue of under-representation of BAME practitioners in the sector.

The Blueprint mark is designed to help talented Black, Asian, Mixed Race and Ethnic Minority pros get the careers they deserve, and to help organisations genuinely committed to diversity to benefit from their talent. It was bourne out of the unification of two genuinely diverse groups to work together to come up with solutions to the PR industry’s diversity problem. To qualify for The Blueprint, organisations must apply and demonstrate commitments to 23 areas including recruitment, culture, reporting and nurturing talent.

Elizabeth Bananuka, Founder BME PR Pros and The Blueprint said: “We are a sector full of people that want to talk about diversity but don’t ever want to discuss or engage with racism or racial inequality. [The Blueprint is for people] that want to do something about diversity.”

Applications are submitted to a panel of Blueprint consultants and advisory board members. Applicants must receive more than 70 points to receive Blueprint Ally status and more than 101 points to receive Blueprint status.

To help ensure simplycommunicate plays a part in moving the conversation on diversity and inclusion on within our sector, we have launched a diversity & inclusion channel within our simplycommunity. The channel will provide members with access to news, information, support and training on all aspects of D&I in relation to internal communications, culture and the digital workplace.