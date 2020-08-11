The Diversity in PR conference is the first of a two-part online event series created by the founders of A Leader Like Me, Advita Patel and Priya Bates. The events strive to build an empowering community where under-represented individuals can learn from each other and gain information, insights and inspiration that creates confidence and career progression.
The series hopes to encourage organisations and individuals to understand how diversity at all levels is not only good for society but also good for business. The Diversity in PR event, which takes place on October 20th, has a stellar line-up of individuals from across the PR industry and from a range of diverse backgrounds.
The speakers will share their stories, struggles, strategies and successes with an inclusive audience that needs inspiration and seeks to understand real-life learned experiences. The day will cover a range of topics with a mix of panel interviews, stories and networking.
“Everything we’ve learnt from our own experience, the conversations we’ve held with others and the A Leader Like Me programme demonstrates that even though change is starting to happen within the PR industry, we still have a very long way to go. We can’t allow the spotlight to dim on equality, diversity and inclusion, so we need to continue to take action to ensure positive change continues. We hope that hearing stories and strategies from PR professionals, in their words, will inspire those who are struggling to belong and those who want to understand how they can be active allies,” said Advita Patel, co-founder of A Leader Like Me.
For more information on their next conference, visit the website here.
