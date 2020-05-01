Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community

It is time for leaders and communicators to stop being the exclusive gatekeepers and shape a new communication culture. Trust and empower employees to act as storytellers, give them a role to play in their own and collective ‘future of work’ through blogs, vlogs, microblogs and the like. The “command and control” processes and the traditional monologue driven hierarchical leadership models where employees are considered passive participants is outdated. It is time to move towards a dialogue model of “inspire and empower” networked organisations. Basically, companies need more community management models which put people first as drivers of sustainable change and engagement.

Let’s examine some case studies where ‘the network is doing the work’, where employees are inspired and empowered to tell their own stories through pro-active community management, and in doing so, are delivering the much needed change many companies are looking into, ranging from digital workplace transformation to developing and rolling out new company values, imperatives or policies to moving towards a learning culture or a combination of several corporate change initiatives: