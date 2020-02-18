Last week, creative communications group DRPG announced the acquisition of London-based communications agency, Firehouse. This move builds out DRPG’s existing client base and brings DPRG’s collective team to 340 people in the UK, Ireland, Germany and US.

Firehouse specialises in offering communication solutions from film and video to production and digital servicing, to a wide range of clients including Kingfisher, B&Q, RBS, O2 and Shell.

Commenting on the acquisition, Dale Parmenter, Group CEO of DRPG, said, “This is an extremely exciting time for the group as we start our milestone 40th anniversary year by expanding our capacity and capabilities through this acquisition. Firehouse is a well-established, innovative and active agency, which we are very much looking forward to welcoming into our team and working together.”

Mike Harper, managing director at Firehouse, followed by adding, “Joining DRPG opens up a host of opportunities for Firehouse, DRPG and our combined client list. We are committed to the growth of Firehouse as part of the wider group and cannot wait for the exciting journey ahead.”

The deal between Firehouse and DRPG was originally set up by M&A Advisory and follows DRPG’s recent acquisitions of HMX Corporate Communication in 2018 and incentive specialists, Penguins the year previous.