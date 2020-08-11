An informal catch-up with no agenda, internal communication pros from all sectors, joined us last week for an opportunity to share, offload and seek support from industry peers.

A lot has happened since we held our first Covid-19 internal communication support call on 19th March 2020. Then, we were talking about the rapid roll-out of new tech, making virtual meetings engaging (how very 2020!) and the need to break away from the screen.

This time, our focus was on wellbeing, discussing the ongoing challenges of managing teams virtually, but also the successes, including more than one online Christmas party!

To summarise, we covered:

Supporting teams in times of need

Covid vaccination in the workplace

Mental health and wellbeing awareness

Communications consistency

