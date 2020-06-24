Top tips to drive early Leadership Engagement with Yammer
Getting the most out of Yammer in any company requires leadership engagement from light-touch reading and liking of posts, to deeper engagement such as writing materials, joining in conversations and hosting Live Events. But how do we get this engagement?
THE AUTHOR
Jonathan Phillips, Head of Consulting at simplycommunicate
Jonanthan is a 25-year veteran of digital and internal communications, having worked client side at Coca-Cola European Partners (where he was Head of Digital Communications). Jonathan now leads a team of brilliant consultants at Simply, helping global clients meet their employee and business needs. In addition he is an advisor to UK government and an experienced non-exec director.
We spoke to the experts including those at Network Rail, B&Q, Syngenta and Yammer analytic consultancy, Swoop, to get their top tips. All agree on the critical point: Leadership must lead by example; their presence not only amplifies the quality of conversation in Yammer, it also legitimises this social channel, important at a time when some still consider ‘social’ to have no value in the workplace. There’s no time like the present to consider these key challenges as social applications are being used more than ever, so while our focus is on Yammer, the direction would equally apply to Salesforce Chatter, Slack or even Teams.
Can you teach (older?) dogs new tricks or are social tools like Yammer out of bounds for business leaders? Overwhelmingly, our Yammer experts felt that you can teach leaders how best to engage in a platform that many find alien to them. Social networks require a different style of communication to email, town hall events or analyst calls – environments that leaders often feel most comfortable, so coaching is needed. Encouraging leaders to be more human, to talk about the issues on their mind is a tremendous start; encourage them to break away from the usual materials.
In our exclusive report inside simplycommunity, you’ll hear our expert views on the important role that Yammer can take in the communication armoury, and their take on the best way to engage senior leaders. From timetabling Yammer sessions, counsel on the appropriate topics and, frankly, reassurances that Yammer won’t become a serious drain on executive time, there are many ways in which communication leaders can guide executives on use of Yammer and further improve the vitality and value of the entire network.
