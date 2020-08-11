Announced late 2019, Facebook has launched the closed Beta site of Horizon, its VR social experience. How it will work with the company’s enterprise offering is yet to be known.
With the race to market for new technologies in the virtual reality and artificial intelligence space, Facebook has followed suit announcing the closed beta launch of Horizon, its VR social experience.
Launched at Facebook’s Oculus Connect event in September 2019, the business showcased the first stages of the new platform. The platform’s aim is to build collaboration and connections between teams; with the ability to solve puzzles and take on challenges.
This September has been awash with AI-related announcements coming out of the big players such as Google and Microsoft.
Horizon is built for collaboration and connection. In the virtual world, users can team up with others to solve puzzles, take on challenges, and explore the endless possibilities together..
The company has said: “Horizon invites you to explore an ever-expanding universe of virtual experiences designed and built by the entire community. Everything you see in Horizon, including the Plaza and worlds created by our teams at Facebook, has been built with the Horizon creation tools. In Horizon, you can build the things you want to see and places you want to visit.”
How Facebook envisions this applies to the workplace, is yet to be revealed. However, if the ambition is to make an enterprise version of this available alongside Workplace, it could result in a very interesting opportunity for collaboration between internal virtual communities.
If you’ve been involved in the beta trial of Horizon, do get in touch. We’d love to hear how you’re finding it. Or, if you’re considering VR in your organisation, take a look at this 60-second tech update from Jonathan Phillips in which we explore the potential role it plays in internal communications.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>