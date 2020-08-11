Announced late 2019, Facebook has launched the closed Beta site of Horizon, its VR social experience. How it will work with the company’s enterprise offering is yet to be known.

With the race to market for new technologies in the virtual reality and artificial intelligence space, Facebook has followed suit announcing the closed beta launch of Horizon, its VR social experience.

Launched at Facebook’s Oculus Connect event in September 2019, the business showcased the first stages of the new platform. The platform’s aim is to build collaboration and connections between teams; with the ability to solve puzzles and take on challenges.

This September has been awash with AI-related announcements coming out of the big players such as Google and Microsoft.

Horizon is built for collaboration and connection. In the virtual world, users can team up with others to solve puzzles, take on challenges, and explore the endless possibilities together..

The company has said: “Horizon invites you to explore an ever-expanding universe of virtual experiences designed and built by the entire community. Everything you see in Horizon, including the Plaza and worlds created by our teams at Facebook, has been built with the Horizon creation tools. In Horizon, you can build the things you want to see and places you want to visit.”

How Facebook envisions this applies to the workplace, is yet to be revealed. However, if the ambition is to make an enterprise version of this available alongside Workplace, it could result in a very interesting opportunity for collaboration between internal virtual communities.

