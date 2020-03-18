Facebook is offering its Workplace service for free to pandemic responders

Facebook is offering the premium version of its workplace chat service, Workplace Advanced, for free to emergency services and government organisations for 12 months. This is part of the social media company’s ongoing efforts to help fight the spread of the coronavirus disease, COVID-19.

Workplace Advanced is Facebook’s product that competes with workplace chat apps like Slack and Microsoft Teams. The app basically gives customers their own internal version of Facebook, complete with video calling, groups, file sharing, instant messaging and even a News Feed. Some public organisations already using the product include the Government of Singapore, London Fire Brigade, and Ambulance Victoria.

“We believe that we’re doing the right thing for the ecosystem and that we can be helpful with organisations that need it the most right now, which are, for us, people fighting the coronavirus every day at the frontline of the fight, in situations where they have to be both productive and connected, sometimes for the very first time,” Julien Codorniou, vice president of Workplace from Facebook, told the PA news agency.