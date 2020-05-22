Facebook, Twitter and Square Announce Permanent Remote Working Policies

Hot on the heels of both Jack Dorsey’s companies, Twitter and Square announcing they will allow employees to work from home permanently, Facebook is also set to follow-suit.

CEO Mark Zuckerberg said in an interview with The Verge, “We’re going to be the most forward-leaning company on remote work at our scale. We need to do this in a way that’s thoughtful and responsible, so we’re going to do this in a measured way. But I think that it’s possible that over the next five to 10 years — maybe closer to 10 than five, but somewhere in that range — I think we could get to about half of the company working remotely permanently.”

The company will begin today by making most of its US job openings eligible for remote hires and begin taking applications for permanent remote work among its workforce later this year.

San Francisco-based Square said Monday it would let people work remotely, even after regional shelter-in-place orders end. The news came a week after Twitter, also run by Dorsey, announced its employees would have the same option.

“We want employees to be able to work where they feel most creative and productive,” a Square spokesperson told CNBC. “Over the past several weeks, we’ve learned a lot about what it takes for people to effectively perform roles outside of an office, and we will continue to learn as we go.”

But, it’s not just the big tech giants who are exploring changing working practices. Reports suggest BT is also reviewing its policy and Nationwide, who we heard from at simplyIC live, is also exploring permanent remote working options.