Facebook Will Give Employees $1,000 Bonuses to Support Remote Work

Facebook is planning to give a $1,000 bonus to every employee to help them amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic, according to The Information. The move was reportedly announced by CEO Mark Zuckerberg in an internal company memo on Tuesday. Facebook tells The Verge the bonuses will be distributed throughout April.

The company, which had nearly 45,000 full-time employees as of the end of also said that all employees will be granted an “exceeds” rating on their performance evaluations for the first six months of 2020, which is one of a number of factors that could result in people receiving significant bonuses for the year.

Facebook is one of the biggest employers in Silicon Valley and is based in Menlo Park, Calif., one of the cities under the Bay Area quarantine order restricting people from leaving their homes until April 7.

Facebook on Tuesday also announced in a blog post that it is offering $100 million in cash grants and ad credits to small businesses to help them during the pandemic. Up to 30,000 small businesses around the world will be eligible for the grants and ad credits, the company said.

In the memo sent to employees on Tuesday, Zuckerberg said that the company was looking at giving employees additional time off to help them care for their families during the outbreak. “I know this is an incredibly stressful time for everyone, and I appreciate everything you’re all doing to adapt, take care of yourselves and your families, and make sure we can keep providing important social and communications infrastructure for billions of people around the world,” he said in the memo.