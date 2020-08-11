Find out how Facebook prioritised employee wellbeing during the Covid-19 crises
Let’s face it: brands don’t come much bigger than Facebook, and as companies go, they are often in the spotlight for the things we don’t like about them, rather than the positive things they are doing. It was a joy therefore to be joined at the simplysummit 2020 by InaraPilatti, Head of Internal Communications, EMEA at Facebook, who spoke warmly and engagingly about how they have responded to their employees’ needs throughout the pandemic.
“It’s been a tough year for all of us, and I truly believe that the best way to keep motivated and healthy at work is through building communities, sharing experiences, discussing pain-points and sharing best practices,” said Inara.
At Facebook they saw a huge increase in engagement during the early months of the pandemic. “People were hungry for information and virtual connections, “ explains Inara. “ With more leaders talking from their homes, it felt more intimate and we got a more authentic version of our leaders.”
Overall they saw a 40% increase in time spent on Workplace, their enterprise social network. There were 200% more comments and a 50% increase in event attendance. However, months on and like everyone else, they are experiencing screen fatigue.
The internal communications focused on three key areas of their strategy to make sure people felt supported.
Not a member? Find out more here.
THE AUTHOR
Lisa Pantelli, head of content & community
