Let’s face it: brands don’t come much bigger than Facebook, and as companies go, they are often in the spotlight for the things we don’t like about them, rather than the positive things they are doing. It was a joy therefore to be joined at the simplysummit 2020 by InaraPilatti, Head of Internal Communications, EMEA at Facebook, who spoke warmly and engagingly about how they have responded to their employees’ needs throughout the pandemic.

“It’s been a tough year for all of us, and I truly believe that the best way to keep motivated and healthy at work is through building communities, sharing experiences, discussing pain-points and sharing best practices,” said Inara.

At Facebook they saw a huge increase in engagement during the early months of the pandemic. “People were hungry for information and virtual connections, “ explains Inara. “ With more leaders talking from their homes, it felt more intimate and we got a more authentic version of our leaders.”