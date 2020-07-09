Creative Transformation Company, WPP, has taken a 50.01% stake in the newly created group, Finsbury Glover Hering.
It has been announced this week that communications firms Finsbury and Hering Schuppener, and public affairs specialist Glover Park Group, are merging to form Finsbury Glover Hering.
49.9% equity will be retained by executives of the three firms whilst WPP, will take a 50.01% stake.
WPP is no stranger to the merging of businesses. It has had a 100% share of Finsbury and Glover Park since 2001 and 2011 respectively.
The communications giant has also had a 56% stake in Hering Schuppener.
Talking to PRovoke, Finsbury founder Roland Rudd said of the development: “We started talking about this five years ago, But the fact is we have not been one company. Making it one company with a clear strategy and a clear structure and a single management board will make a significant difference.”
Headquartered in New York, Finsbury Glover Hering will provide three areas of expertise; capital markets communications, public affairs, and corporate reputation management. With 700 employees globally, the firm will rank among the top 15 PR agencies in the world with an estimated revenue of just over $200 million. The company will launch in early 2021.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>