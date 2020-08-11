Wh en Guy Fawkes was caught red handed in a cellar with 36 barrels of not-so-inconspicuous gunpowder next to him by the Earl of Salisbury , this wasn’t just bad l uck.

Authorities knew about the plot because of a letter sent anonymously (though we now know it was by Francis Tresham), to Member of the House of Lords William Parker, 4th Baron Monteagle. Tresham, despite being committed in principle to the plot, wanted to make sure his brother-in-law and fellow Catholic would not attend the House of Lords, despite him not being one of the conspirators.

Unsure what the letter was all about, Monteagle gave it to the Earl of Salisbury, and the rest is history. In hindsight, Trentham probably should have put his name to it.

Tresham agreed with the plan in principle, but what he didn’t advocate was co-conspirator Robert Catesby’s argument that “...the innocent must perish with the guilty, sooner than ruin the chances of success.” In layman’s terms, one or two good eggs will have to die to make sure the plan works. Basically, there was a minor internal communications issue that ultimately became an external one and then a full-blown crisis, which meant everything was foiled and a lot of not-so-pleasant ends for the Gunpowder Plot conspirators. Catesby and Trentham weren’t on the same wavelength, but if Catesby was a good communicator he should have been able to spot this issue and potentially work on a compromise.

Ok perhaps the link to internal comms is a little tenuous, but it does show the need to properly prepare a core script for larger campaigns in your organisation, as well as detailing cascade processes and a plan of action of what you have communicated. And most importantly, how to make sure the message stays on track.

When planning your next big campaign, here are some things to look out for make your message clear.

1) What are you hoping to achieve?

In the rush of getting your workflow in shape, the most important aspect is regularly missed, particularly on smaller activations: what is the purpose of what you are sending? Identify the objectives for the business and create a set of goals. If you want employees to go away and do something, that needs to be clearly communicated. If you need employees to sign a form which will help the organisation in a particular way, then you need to measure that success through who actually goes off and fills it out, working on the language for optimum effect. For every campaign, you should have a clear set of objectives to work to. And where you can, make sure the campaign aligns with the wider mission of the business.

2) Not everybody will like what you are saying

Recently it was communicated to a friend of mine that all UK employees in his company will be able to have unlimited holidays moving forward, at the discretion of the manager.

Of course, it looks great on paper, and the head of HR, through the help of IC, ran a couple of Q&A sessions, expecting to be hailed as some kind of hero. In fact, many people are very strongly opposed to the new holiday scheme. It’s well reported that in general employees take less holiday when this is implemented and pits employees against each other. On top of that, the business has been making a raft of redundancies recently, so the move with met with suspicion. Managers also felt that approving or not approving holiday moving forward was a real burden, and they are unsure what they should or shouldn’t be agreeing to. The head of HR was shocked by these responses, but the potential scenarios should have all been addressed long before the meeting took place.

During this process, it appears IC were basically just the button pressers, and weren’t properly consulted about creating a robust comms plan, complete with Q&As, briefing HR and ExCo, and preparing for all eventualities. Even something that might look progressive on the surface and you could expect positive buy-in, can have the adverse effect.

3) Advocacy comes with sincerity, though a little direction doesn’t help

Internal advocacy, often overlooked in organisations, is as vital as external advocacy, and in fact the two are inextricably entwined. If people say good things within the organisation with sincerity, then then permeates outwards. Your master comms plan and individual campaigns are central to this and getting the messaging right is critical. And we’re not just talking about senior leaders shouting how wonderful everything is: employees advocating a brand without being told to is much more powerful.

Of course, everyone is busy, so if you do have something exciting to shout about, such as hitting your sustainability targets for the year, providing employees with assets they can use on social media, for instance, is a good way of getting some of the company’s good work out there.

4) Not everything needs to come from the top

Similarly, successful campaigns can be and are regularly directed and driven by the groups and associations in businesses – the communities that work so hard in one particular area and are ‘the passionate’ that can make or break your campaign. Involve them at an early stage for peer buy-in, and also give the groups an opportunity to run their own sessions and content plan and facilitate these as internal communicators. Not every email has to come from the CEO, and with the employee digital experience revolution there are other opportunities to engage interested parties other than traditional means.

5) Be clear in your messaging

Your core script and your overarching plan should make it very clear what you are hoping people should do and feel as you build the roadmap, putting your audiences into particular groups so they are properly segmented. At each stage, you should have something like a know, feel, do box where you explain how you want that particular audience to react and what you want them to do at every given point. Of course, people cannot and should not be put into metaphorical boxes, and that’s where more robust planning is required so your messaging can stay on track as much as possible, though this clarity should minimise damage down the line.

While not quite landing a campaign perfectly probably won’t result in you being hung, drawn and quartered (at least you’d hope not), working in synergy and cooperation with other departments such as HR and ExCo will mean fewer fireworks down the line. As very irritating people tell you, ‘Fail to prepare and prepare to fail’ but it really is quite critical.