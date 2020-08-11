But, having the right technology in place is just part of the solution. Technology doesn’t work in silo. It requires the knowledge and skills of the communicator to use their tech knowledge and communication skills to help people adapt.

In a world where effective internal communication is paramount, your intranet plays a critical role in helping to keep people updated, informed and feeling part of your business. Yet, with just 13% of employees strongly agree their leaders are effective communicators, particularly in remote or hybrid working environments, it is what happens after you launch that matters.

With investment in the digital workplace rapidly increasing and technology changing at pace we need to ask ourselves:

How are we planning to drive long-term engagement with the platform?

How do we want our people to use the platform every day?

What governance do we need in place?

What’s the role of leadership?

In this simplypresents session, we were joined by David Bowman, Product Director at Fresh Intranet and Neil Barnett, Group Internal Communications Channels Manager at Direct Line Group to explore what it takes to drive long-term success. Neil shares his story of how he launched a successful intranet at Heathrow Airport, and what lessons he’s taking with him in his new role.

Watch the session in full here: