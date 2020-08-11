Launching a new digital workspace is exciting. It is the result of a lot of hard work in scoping out business requirements and employee communication needs.
But, having the right technology in place is just part of the solution. Technology doesn’t work in silo. It requires the knowledge and skills of the communicator to use their tech knowledge and communication skills to help people adapt.
In a world where effective internal communication is paramount, your intranet plays a critical role in helping to keep people updated, informed and feeling part of your business. Yet, with just 13% of employees strongly agree their leaders are effective communicators, particularly in remote or hybrid working environments, it is what happens after you launch that matters.
With investment in the digital workplace rapidly increasing and technology changing at pace we need to ask ourselves:
- How are we planning to drive long-term engagement with the platform?
- How do we want our people to use the platform every day?
- What governance do we need in place?
- What’s the role of leadership?
In this simplypresents session, we were joined by David Bowman, Product Director at Fresh Intranet and Neil Barnett, Group Internal Communications Channels Manager at Direct Line Group to explore what it takes to drive long-term success. Neil shares his story of how he launched a successful intranet at Heathrow Airport, and what lessons he’s taking with him in his new role.
Watch the session in full here:
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>