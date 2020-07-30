Research published this month by Gartner reveals just 12% of HR leaders believe their organisation has been effective at increasing diversity representation.
Drawing conclusions from a survey of 113 HR leaders – heads of Diversity, Equality and Inclusion – in April 2020, Gartner identified three key organisational barriers to the advancement of underrepresented talent. These barriers are:
- Unclear career paths and steps to advancement;
- too little exposure to senior leaders;
- and lack of mentors or career support.
“An April survey of heads of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) found that 69% are prioritizing advancing underrepresented talent especially amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Lauren Romansky, managing vice president in the Gartner HR practice. “While the intent is there, there is no two-hour training remedy for this challenge. Organizations need to assess their current systems and processes to mitigate bias and address organizational factors that prohibit equal opportunity for advancement.”
In response to these barriers, Gartner has identified three solutions which they believe can help harness better diversity:
1. Fix the manager-employee relationship
To make progress on increasing diversity representation, organisations need to build healthy manager-employee relationships that set the right foundation for advocacy and advancement. This includes ensuring appropriate levels of training are in place. Organisations that fostered training programmes aimed specifically at underrepresented talent, had better success in solving their diversity problems.
2. Enable growth-focused networks
Growth-focused networks are intentional and self-sustaining, providing an array of diverse individuals in role, skills, level and experience. They also offer exposure to senior leaders who are positioned to support growth and advancement.
3. Redesign the talent process to mitigate bias
While DEI does not own the talent process, redesigning the process to ensure its inclusion is an effective way to put the spotlight on diversity and offer more opportunities. Lauren Romansky said: “In the wake of COVID-19 and the ensuing economic crisis, HR leaders are reconsidering a variety of talent processes to accommodate changing objectives and workforces. This creates an opportunity to consider where in those talent processes such as performance management, rewards, succession and high potential selection, there is bias.”
Read the full release here.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>