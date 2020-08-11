Gartner’s 2020 Digital Workplace Survey finds 68% of respondents believe as a result of the Covid pandemic, there has been an increase in C-level execs expressing a desire to be involved in their digital workplace.

When employees were sent home from their offices en masse amid the global onset of COVID-19, many businesses scrambled to adopt technology solutions to enable their teams to work remotely. IT leaders have now realised the urgency to scale up their digital workplace technology stacks to ensure the long-term resiliency of their business.

Gartner’s Hype Cycles provide a graphic representation of the maturity and adoption of technologies and applications, and how they are potentially relevant to solving real business problems and exploiting new opportunities.

Released in August 2020, Gartner identified six key trends in the digital workplace gaining attention due to the ever-changing landscape and the influence of the pandemic, pushing organisations to adopt new technologies and approaches to working.

Trend 1: The new work nucleus

The “new work nucleus” refers to a collection of SaaS-based personal productivity, collaboration and communication tools, combined into one cloud office product. Cloud products have become increasingly needed in the workplace due to the need for remote working. Cost, AI functionality, and ease of use are important factors in organisations upgrading to the cloud and making it central to their business.

Trend 2: Bring your own thing to the digital workplace

Internet of Things (IoT) devices means that workers can bring their own devices to work on, to the workplace. Also known as BYOT ( bring your own technology) this could be gadgets such as smart watches and earbuds, VR headsets and fitness bands. In the future, this could include drones and robots.

Trend 3: The distance economy

To mimic important in-person meetings and events, most organisations have sought virtual alternatives. The pandemic has introduced the distance economy, business activities that don’t rely on face to face interactions. This is set to give rise and prominence to meeting solutions.

Trend 4: Smart workspaces

Any location where people work can be classed as a smart workspace that’s accompanied by smart technology. Smart tech includes digital signage, integrated workplace management systems, virtual workspaces, motion sensors and facial recognition.

Trend 5: Desktop-as-a-service

Desktop as a service (DaaS) provides users with an on-demand, virtualised desktop experience from a remotely hosted location. The pandemic is likely to push an increased demand for DaaS.

Trend 6: Democratised technology services

Technologies of the future will be designed by those who use them. For example, the ability to extrapolate user data without the need for extensive data science expertise.