Exploring digital engagement – Gatehouse’s State of the Sector 2021 survey is open
Without a doubt, 2020 has altered the way organisations think about enterprise communications technology. Digital workplace communication transformation has been accelerated by years.
Here at simplycommunicate, we are proud to support State of the Sector again this year.
State of the Sector is the definitive global survey of the internal communication and employee engagement landscape, brought to you by Gatehouse, a Gallagher Company, since 2008.
The survey explores several themes, including how organisations have drawn on the potential of digital to better connect their people. We look forward to taking part in the discussion when the report launches in early 2021.
Take part in this year’s survey now.
In return for your input, you’ll receive a pre-launch copy of the results.
