Generic Comms Toolkit for you to download

Comms Toolkit for Managers

We have created a generic Comms Toolkit which our simplynetwork members can download and adapt for their own training manual. Aimed at Managers it covers 4 key areas of employee communication. The contents are: Section 1: Better messaging Choosing the right communications channel Six rules to better writing Giving messages that could cause concern Handling difficult questions The strategy ladder Write better emails Section 2: Effective face-to-face Choosing your venue Writing your speech Five top tips for presenters How to structure a successful event PowerPoint tips Section 3: Making an impact Memorable storytelling Using video The power of images Section 4: Digital collaboration Leadership blogs Getting the tone right Webinars Conference calls Communicating with social technology Measurement

