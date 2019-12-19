Generic Comms Toolkit for you to download

Comms Toolkit for Managers
We have created a generic Comms Toolkit which our simplynetwork members can download and adapt for their own training manual. Aimed at Managers it covers 4 key areas of employee communication.
The contents are:
Section 1: Better messaging
Choosing the right communications channel
Six rules to better writing
Giving messages that could cause concern
Handling difficult questions
The strategy ladder
Write better emails
Section 2: Effective face-to-face
Choosing your venue
Writing your speech
Five top tips for presenters
How to structure a successful event
PowerPoint tips
Section 3: Making an impact
Memorable storytelling
Using video
The power of images
Section 4: Digital collaboration
Leadership blogs
Getting the tone right
Webinars
Conference calls
Communicating with social technology
Measurement
