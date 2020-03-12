Going virtual at simplyIC live  

Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring the situation with COVID-19.

While the outbreak has undoubtedly had an unprecedented impact on our organisations and ways of working, we believe IC can rise to this challenge and show our organisations and leaders just what technology is capable of to keep us connected, target communications and spur collaboration.

Introducing simplyIC live

Our festival of internal communications: simplyIC will go ahead on May 18/19th 2020.

Of course, we recognise that we are currently navigating through unchartered waters so we must plan for all eventualities. To accommodate any potential restrictions on travel and implications to attendee’s health and well-being, we have enhanced the festival with the various latest techniques in virtual engagement.

Whether you come in person, or attend virtually, we are building highly engaging channels for you to join wherever you are. You will not be disappointed.

Our aim is to transform our event to become a world-class example of what you can do when you combine a leading conference with the latest streaming and collaboration technology.

World-class partner support

I’d like to extend a personal thank you to our partners Microsoft, TV company Kinura and creative comms agency DRPG, who are working closely with us to make this happen. Thanks to them, we are creating a masterclass in how to optimise a live event for virtual streaming.

Having been at the forefront of digital communications for 15 years, I personally feel that this is an opportunity for us to really help show you what is possible through technology.

You are invited to the world’s best masterclass in large-scale virtual events!

So, I would be delighted if you accepted our invite to the simplyIC live TV studio complex on 18th – 19th May. In doing so, you will have the choice of 24 presentations to join in with across 3 streams and see the future of conferences in action.

However, if your circumstances prevent you from travelling you can experience the event virtually – without compromising on the quality of production, content and who knows, we may even have a few tricks up our sleeves!

We’ve been producing large-scale events for over a decade and we will not let you down.

