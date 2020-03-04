Google is making the premium version of its workplace video chat tool free until July, to help businesses and schools working remotely due to coronavirus.

As more employees, educators, and students work remotely in response to the spread of COVID-19, Google are doing their part to help them stay connected and productive. G Suite and G Suite for Education productivity apps aim to help businesses and educators collaborate and communicate remotely.

“We’re committed to helping students and their teachers continue learning outside of school. In Hong Kong and Vietnam, where schools have already been closed, we’ve seen hundreds of thousands of students start using both Hangouts Meet, our video-conferencing tool available to all G Suite users, and Google Classroom, to join classes and continue their schooling remotely from home.” announced Google in a company blog post.

“And, as more businesses adjust their work-from-home policies and adopt reduced travel plans in response to COVID-19, we’re helping to ensure that all globally distributed teams can still reliably meet face to face, even if employees are not in the same location.”

Starting this week, Google will begin rolling out free access to our advanced Hangouts Meet video-conferencing capabilities to all G Suite and G Suite for Education customers globally including:

Larger meetings, for up to 250 participants per call

Live streaming for up to 100,000 viewers within a domain

The ability to record meetings and save them to Google Drive

These features are typically available in the Enterprise edition of G Suite and in G Suite Enterprise for Education, and will be available at no additional cost to all customers until July 1, 2020.