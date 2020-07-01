Internal enterprise software Google Currents launches 6th July 2020
Google has announced their new Gsuite app, Google Currents. The platform is a rebrand of Google Plus for enterprise customers.
Google has announced it will be making Currents, its Google Plus replacement, available to G Suite users from 6th July 2020. Described as a tool that ‘will allow companies to engage employees and have meaningful discussions’.
The launch showcases the platforms new features, which allows users to comment and ask questions on posts by others, track analytics on their own posts, tagging capabilities and giving leaders the option to prioritise their content by relevance so their employees can stay up to date.
Google+ was created as a social network to be in direct competition with Facebook and Twitter but due to low usage, despite having 198 million users in 2018, shut down the following April 2019, paving the way for Currents, which was also the name of a magazine app that Google launched, before it transitioned to Google news.
Currents is said to run more like Slack and MS teams, once again stepping into the competition to cater to the needs of organisations and a growing remote workforce.
Any remaining Google+ users will be transitioned to Currents when it launches. For more information, click here.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>