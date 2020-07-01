Internal enterprise software Google Currents launches 6th July 2020

Google has announced their new Gsuite app, Google Currents. The platform is a rebrand of Google Plus for enterprise customers.

Google has announced it will be making Currents, its Google Plus replacement, available to G Suite users from 6th July 2020. Described as a tool that ‘will allow companies to engage employees and have meaningful discussions’.

The launch showcases the platforms new features, which allows users to comment and ask questions on posts by others, track analytics on their own posts, tagging capabilities and giving leaders the option to prioritise their content by relevance so their employees can stay up to date.

Google+ was created as a social network to be in direct competition with Facebook and Twitter but due to low usage, despite having 198 million users in 2018, shut down the following April 2019, paving the way for Currents, which was also the name of a magazine app that Google launched, before it transitioned to Google news.

Currents is said to run more like Slack and MS teams, once again stepping into the competition to cater to the needs of organisations and a growing remote workforce.

Any remaining Google+ users will be transitioned to Currents when it launches. For more information, click here.