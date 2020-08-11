Google announces rebrand of G Suite incorporating a host of new updates

Google has today announced a rebrand of Gsuite to Google Workspace. Google Workspace continues to incorporate Google’s productivity apps including Gmail, Calendar, Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides and Meet.

We suspected a big announcement was coming from the firm back in July at Next OnAir however changes were confirmed today in a blog by Google Workspace VP and GM, Javier Soltero.

Soltero said: “10 years ago, when many of our products were first developed, they were created as individual apps that solved distinct challenges—like a better email with Gmail, or a new way for individuals to collaborate together with Docs. Over time, our products have become more integrated, so much so that the lines between our apps have started to disappear.

Our new Google Workspace brand reflects this more connected, helpful, and flexible experience and our icons will reflect the same. In the coming weeks, you will see new four-color icons for Gmail, Drive, Calendar, Meet, and our collaborative content creation tools like Docs, Sheets, Slides that are part of the same family. They represent our commitment to building integrated communication and collaboration experiences for everyone, all with helpfulness from Google.”

As part of the rebrand, Google has also announced the introduction of three major developments:

a new, deeply integrated user experience that helps teams collaborate more effectively, frontline workers stay connected, and businesses power new digital customer experiences

that helps teams collaborate more effectively, frontline workers stay connected, and businesses power new digital customer experiences a new brand identity that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way Google products work together

that reflects its ambitious product vision and the way Google products work together new ways to get started with solutions tailored to the unique needs of Google’s broad range of customers

Other feature updates include the ability to preview linked files directly in Docs, Sheets, and Slides without having to open a new tab. Google is also giving you the ability to easily @mention someone in a document — similarly to how the feature works in Gmail. In addition, a smart chip will show that person’s contact details and provide you with options to connect via chat, email or video.

One feature we are interested in knowing more about is the Meet picture-in-picture which is being rolled out in Gmail and Chat giving users the opportunity to see and hear people you’re working with while collaborating. The introduction of this feature will be coming out over the coming months and they’re expanding this feature to Docs, Sheets and Slides too.

There’s no doubt that the leaders in enterprise collaboration and communication software are investing heavily in products that encourage users to stick within their stable.

Jonathan Phillips, simply’s head of consulting said: “We think this rebranding also demonstrates a foundational shift from thinking about individual apps, into considering the apps as a holistic, singular workspace. As companies focus on the digital employee experience they’re creating with their technology choices, tools that work seamlessly together will have greater appeal. Smart move by Google.”