Google has announced a weekly digital event series called “OnAir” which takes a look at the latest updates and developments from the company.

With the pandemic changing the way we work, the pressure in on for global tech companies to provide digital solutions to help make our new working situation work just as well, if not better, from home as it would do in the office.

Google’s response to this has been the launch of its On Air series. On Air is a weekly show designed to provide G Suite customers with information on their newest innovations and shine a spotlight on key platform features.

Hosted by Vice President and General Manager, Javier Soltero, the first episode launched on July 14th and focused on Google Cloud.

Topics covered so far include:

Frontline workers with Android

What’s new and next in Android Enterprise

A user-case to G Suite security

Productivity and collaboration

G Suite and accessibility

For more information on the OnAir series, check it out here.