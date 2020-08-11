YouTube, Google Docs, Google Photos all affected by Google outage.

Millions of Google users across the globe were left unable to access their data and files following an issue with Google’s servers. The outage lasted more than 30-minutes before services were restored.

The issue has brought down many of Google’s cloud services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs are all currently affected.

Google said it was “aware of the problem” – adding that a “majority” of customers were unable to access services, also including Google Docs. Google said the outage was caused due to a problem with its authentication system.

Jonathan Phillips simply’s head of consulting said: “This outage has been a mixed blessing. On the one hand, hugely frustrating for Google’s business customers with obvious productivity impact, but on the other, no wasted minutes on YouTube today. While Google have not gone public with the reason for the dropped services, there are clues. All ‘incognito’ browser services remained operational so it could be the software and hardware responsible for tracking users activities that are to blame here”.