YouTube, Google Docs, Google Photos all affected by Google outage.
Millions of Google users across the globe were left unable to access their data and files following an issue with Google’s servers. The outage lasted more than 30-minutes before services were restored.
The issue has brought down many of Google’s cloud services including YouTube, Gmail, Google Drive and Google Docs are all currently affected.
Google said it was “aware of the problem” – adding that a “majority” of customers were unable to access services, also including Google Docs. Google said the outage was caused due to a problem with its authentication system.
Jonathan Phillips simply’s head of consulting said: “This outage has been a mixed blessing. On the one hand, hugely frustrating for Google’s business customers with obvious productivity impact, but on the other, no wasted minutes on YouTube today. While Google have not gone public with the reason for the dropped services, there are clues. All ‘incognito’ browser services remained operational so it could be the software and hardware responsible for tracking users activities that are to blame here”.
Was your organisation been affected? Please get in touch to let us know. We’d love to hear what impact it had on your business.
THE AUTHOR
simplycommunicate
Connecting passionate people with transformative technology for better business results.
What we’re talking about…
Browse the type of content you can expect as a member of our community
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Analysis & Metrics
Advice and guidance on undertaking analysis and measuring success of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Culture & Engagement
Creating inspiring and positive workplaces by powerfully combining technology and people.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Project Management
Practical advice, templates and support to help you design and deliver a world-class digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Diversity & Inclusion
Workplaces excel when they embrace diversity. Get guidance to help you build truly diverse businesses at all levels.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Strategy & Leadership
Helping you deliver a strategically-driven approach accross all aspects of your digital workplace.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Channels
Maximise the impact and reach of your communication channels with case studies, research and tips.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Content
Ideas and the latest trends for delivering content with an impact.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technology & Platforms
Members get a wealth of information, case studies and insight on how others have made different platforms work.
Browse >>
MEMBERS CHANNEL
Technologies of the future
What do we need to be planning ahead for? Everything you need to know about workplace technology of the future.
Browse >>